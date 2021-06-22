Eliasar, you were so funny, and so generous to my husband and I from the moment we met 4 years ago till the moment you left this world. I appreciate everything you did for us this past year, and the love that you showed your fiancé Nelsy, hers, and your children! With your baby girl on the way, we will make sure that all 5 boys and her know how amazing of a man you were, how much you adored all of them as your own and how much being a daddy was what you were meant to do and be!! I hope you rest easy King, you touched our lives in ways I can’t even explain and I’m so sad that we never got to do the house warming party, the hot tub, the meal preps, the memories we were so anticipating to create. Watch over your kids, watch over your girl just as you did here on earth.

Amanda Moreno Friend June 21, 2021