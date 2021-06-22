GRAND ISLAND - Eliasar Aguilar, 30, of Grand Island, formerly of Lexington, died unexpectedly Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home in Grand Island. Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. today at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. The casket will be closed. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington. Eliasar was born on Sept. 19, 1990, in French Village, California, to Jose De Jesus Aguilar Flores and Clementina Gomez Cervantes. Survivors include his parents, Jose De Jesus Aguilar Flores and Clementina Gomez Cervantes of Mexico; girlfriend, Nelsy Gutierrez Madrid of Grand Island; brother, Bernardo Aguilar of Mexico; sisters, Carmen Aguilar of Lexington, Martha Aguilar of Columbus, Zita Aguilar of Lexington, Clementina Aguilar of Lexington and Bianca Gomez of Dallas, Texas; and two sons.
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
5 Entries
Eliasar, thank you for being so generous and sincere to my husband and I since we met 4 years ago. The love and compassion you showed Nelsy, hers and your children is heroic! It speaks volumes to your character and the love in which you had for the family you were creating together! Please watch over Nelsy, your kids and your little girl on the way! Till we see you again, rest easy King!!
Amanda Moreno / Phillip Bryant
Friend
June 22, 2021
Condolences on the loss of a great man. May God bring peace and comfort to Nesly and family. He was a great kind, loving, funny person. May God put His healing hands on all your hearts.
Penny Field
Friend
June 21, 2021
Eliasar, you were so funny, and so generous to my husband and I from the moment we met 4 years ago till the moment you left this world. I appreciate everything you did for us this past year, and the love that you showed your fiancé Nelsy, hers, and your children! With your baby girl on the way, we will make sure that all 5 boys and her know how amazing of a man you were, how much you adored all of them as your own and how much being a daddy was what you were meant to do and be!! I hope you rest easy King, you touched our lives in ways I can’t even explain and I’m so sad that we never got to do the house warming party, the hot tub, the meal preps, the memories we were so anticipating to create. Watch over your kids, watch over your girl just as you did here on earth.
Amanda Moreno
Friend
June 21, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You Were A Great Father To All 5 Of Your Sweet Babies!!! (Speaks Volumes Of Your Beautiful Character!!) Your Soon To Be Born Daughter Will Know How Wonderful & Kind You Were. Rest Easy!!
A H
Acquaintance
June 21, 2021
My deepest sympathy for all of you he was another son to me since he knew my kids since a very young age.