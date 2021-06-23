Eliasar Aguilar

Grand Island resident, 30

GRAND ISLAND - Eliasar Aguilar, 30, of Grand Island, formerly of Lexington, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez, officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be today from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. The casket will be closed.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Eliasar was born on Sept. 19, 1990, in French Village, California, to Jose De Jesus Aguilar Flores and Clementina Gomez Cervantes.

Survivors include his parents, Jose De Jesus Aguilar Flores and Clementina Gomez Cervantes of Mexico; girlfriend, Nelsy Gutierrez Madrid of Grand Island; brother, Bernardo Aguilar of Mexico; five sisters, Carmen Aguilar of Lexington, Martha Aguilar of Columbus, Zita Aguilar of Lexington, Clementina Aguilar of Lexington and Bianca Gomez of Dallas, Texas; and two sons.