BROKEN BOW - Ella Mae (Scofield) McIntosh, 87, of Broken Bow died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Burial services will be at the Broken Bow Cemetery.
A visitation will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday with the family greeting friends 6:30-8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. The services will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
Ella Mae was born Feb. 16, 1934, northeast of Burwell in Garfield County to Earl and Katie (Bartos) Scofield.
She married Ralph McIntosh on Aug. 10, 1952.
Survivors include her husband Ralph; son Lonnie McIntosh of Grand Island; daughter Connie Lentz of Ainsworth; brothers, Mervin Scofield of David City, Kenneth Scofield of Oceanside, California, and Ronnie Scofield of Verdigre; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
