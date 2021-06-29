Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ella Mae McIntosh
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE

Ella Mae Mcintosh

Broken Bow resident, 87

BROKEN BOW - Ella Mae (Scofield) McIntosh, 87, of Broken Bow died on Friday, June 25th, 2021, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Burial services will be at the Broken Bow Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9 a.m. till 8 p.m. with the family greeting friends 6:30-8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.Ella Mae was born northeast of Burwell in Garfield County Feb. 16, 1934, to Earl and Katie (Bartos) Scofield.

She married Ralph McIntosh on Aug. 10, 1952.

Survivors include her husband Ralph; son, Lonnie McIntosh of Grand Island; daughter, Connie Lentz of Ainsworth; three brothers, Mervin Scofield of David City, Kenneth Scofield of Oceanside, California, Ronnie Scofield of Verdigre; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.


Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Jun
29
Calling hours
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Jun
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My Aunt Ella was a sweet no nonsense lady. She would give you a big hug if you needed it, or give you a swat if needed
I hadn't got to see her for a while when I did it was like no time had passed
Sending love and prayers for Uncle Ralph, Lonnie and Connie my heart is with you
Debra Johnson
Family
June 30, 2021
Our thoughts an prayers go out to Ralph an his family at this difficult time. Ella Mae was a kind an sweet hard working lady. Our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one Ella Mae.
Barb Carrizales
Neighbor
June 27, 2021
Prayers for all of you.
Karen and Don Hendrickson
Coworker
June 27, 2021
I worked with Ella for many years at B & D. At one time I lived across the street from her. She was a kind a giving person. My condolences to her family.
Virginia Newman
Friend
June 27, 2021
My heart hurts for all you. She treated me and my girls like one of the grandkids. Sending my love to Grandpa Ralph. Hugs to all.
Stephanie McIntosh
Family
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results