Ella Mae Mcintosh

Broken Bow resident, 87

BROKEN BOW - Ella Mae (Scofield) McIntosh, 87, of Broken Bow died on Friday, June 25th, 2021, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Burial services will be at the Broken Bow Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9 a.m. till 8 p.m. with the family greeting friends 6:30-8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.Ella Mae was born northeast of Burwell in Garfield County Feb. 16, 1934, to Earl and Katie (Bartos) Scofield.

She married Ralph McIntosh on Aug. 10, 1952.

Survivors include her husband Ralph; son, Lonnie McIntosh of Grand Island; daughter, Connie Lentz of Ainsworth; three brothers, Mervin Scofield of David City, Kenneth Scofield of Oceanside, California, Ronnie Scofield of Verdigre; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.