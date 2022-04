Ellen Glanzer

Norfolk resident, 87

NORFOLK - Ellen (Bergt) Glanzer, 87, of Norfolk, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel Air.

Memorial services will be June 26th at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran School, Orphan Grain Train, or Concordia University Nebraska.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.