Ellen "Betty" Loseke
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
Ellen 'Betty' Loseke

Minden resident, 81

MINDEN - Ellen "Betty" E. Loseke, 81, of Minden, formerly of Kearney, died Tuesday March 29, 2022, at Bethany Home in Minden.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. Julie Schmidt, Bethany Home Chaplain officiating.

Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.


Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE
Apr
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE
