Ellen 'Betty' Loseke

Minden resident, 81

MINDEN - Ellen "Betty" E. Loseke, 81, of Minden, formerly of Kearney, died Tuesday March 29, 2022, at Bethany Home in Minden.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. Julie Schmidt, Bethany Home Chaplain officiating.

Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

