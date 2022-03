MINDEN - Ellen "Betty" E. Loseke, 81, of Minden, formerly of Kearney, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Bethany Home in Minden.Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. Julie Schmidt, Bethany Home chaplain, officiating.Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery.Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.