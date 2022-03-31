Menu
Ellen E. "Betty" Loseke
MINDEN - Ellen "Betty" E. Loseke, 81, of Minden, formerly of Kearney, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. Julie Schmidt, Bethany Home chaplain, officiating.
Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
hlmkfuneral.com
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 31, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.