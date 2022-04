FRANKLIN - Elwood E. "Woody" Asay, 91, of Franklin died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Direct cremation services were chosen and an inurnment service will be announced at a future date.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Sara "Sally" Asay of Franklin; son, Timothy E. Asay of Phillipsburg, Kansas; daughter, Kathleen Mayeux of Mesa, Arizona; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2020.