Such a kind loving man; I didn´t have the chance to know him for a long time, but was able to know he loved life and the people in his life. His smile was contagious. I visited the home of Kathy and Ripp recently and loved the time he spent sharing with me their pictures on the walls of their children and relatives. He was a man that truly loved his wife and family; his love shines through them. He will be greatly missed, but lovingly remembered by many. Loving thoughts and prayers of comfort to you all. May God comfort you and grant you peace as you go through this difficult time together.

Michelle Jones December 1, 2020