GRAND ISLAND - Emil Henry "Ripp" Ripp, 75, of Cairo died of COVID-19 on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island with his family by his side.
Ripp's life will be celebrated after the pandemic settles down.
Inurnment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cairo.
Curran Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on Feb. 7, 1945, the son of Emil J. and Mabel R. (Bailey) Ripp of Elm Creek. He attended Odessa Public School during his elementary years and graduated from Elm Creek Public Schools in 1963. He entered the Army right out of high school with his best friend and later brother-in-law, Ron Broe. He was a radio control operator in Kenai, Alaska, during the Vietnam War. While training at a base near Middletown, California, he met the love of his life, Kathy Hatch. They were married on Aug. 27, 1966, after only three dates and remained husband and wife for 54 years. He couldn't keep his hands off of her and loved her until the end of his life, as promised to God.
Ripp worked at the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant as a powder room supervisor until it closed in 1973. With two daughters (4 years and 2 years) and a wife to provide for, he was finally hired at New Holland in early 1974 after he showed up every morning for weeks to check his application status. He worked there 33 years until his retirement from Case New Holland in 2007. He was loyal, hardworking, driven, tough, stubborn, ornery and the compass of his family.
Ripp loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, birdwatching, nature shows, dancing, country music, cooking, sex, gardening, raising game birds and taxidermy. Not necessarily in that order. He passed on his love of hunting and fishing to his family. He raised three daughters, which was truly the hardest job he ever had. He will be remembered by all of their friends and boyfriends growing up as, "the man who loved to clean guns." His family cherished him and he always knew he was loved.
Ripp and Kathy are members of Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island. He encouraged his wife, Kathy, to celebrate his faith and, as a converted Catholic, to be involved in as many committees as she could manage on his behalf.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Ripp of Cairo; three daughters and sons-in-law, Heather and Al Pusek of Omaha, Celeste and Darren Bartunek of Phillips and Megan and Donnie Yutesler of St. Paul; sister, Ione Crow formerly of Kearney; brother, Charles (Sharon) Ripp of Elm Creek; sister, Marian Broe of Elm Creek; nine grandchildren, Morgan (Brian) Dalke of Omaha, Alison (Jeremy) Antillion of Rosemount, Minnesota, Nick Pusek of Lincoln, Jackson, Henry and Olivia Yutesler of St. Paul, and Courtney, Dawson and Wyatt Bartunek of Phillips; seven great-grandchildren, Ava and Eli Dalke, Jayden, Penelope, Piper, Jude and Poppy Antillion; brother-in-law, Chris Hatch; sister-in-law, Portia Hatch; along with many nieces and nephews, some of which were his hunting and fishing buddies.
Ripp was preceded in death by his parents, Emil J. and Mabel R. (Bailey); sister, Carol Meier; brother-in-law, Ed Meier; brother, David Ripp; brother-in-law, Dick Crow; brother-in-law and best friend, Ron Broe; and parents-in-law, Fred and Lois Hatch.
Memorials are suggested to For All Generations, Resurrection Catholic Church, Grand Island. We are asking friends and family to pay it forward and help some poor soul in Ripp's name instead of sending flowers. He always loved it when Kathy gave away all the wonderful baked goods to friends and those in need.
Lovingly written by Celeste Bartunek.
