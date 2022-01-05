Menu
Emily Ann Hallet
1993 - 2022
ABOUT
Mountain View High School
KEARNEY - Our sweet daughter, Emily Ann Hallet, 28, of Kearney died peacefully at home, with her mom and dad by her side, in Kearney on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. She is now free from the many physical challenges she endured every day.
A celebration of a loving, brave life will be arranged at a later date.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is assisting the family with arrangements.
--
Emily was born at Portland, Ore., on April 5, 1993. Her parents, David F. Hallet and Sandra K. Hallet, soon adopted her from her birth family. Emily knew and loved both her birth family as well as her adoptive family. After graduating from Mountain View High School at Loveland, Colo., she continued to live at home and pursue her love for learning in her own special way.
She leaves behind many loving brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins as well as the countless people she touched with her smiling, loving, gentle kindness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Emily by making a donation to Best Friends Animal Rescue. (bestfriends.org) or St. Joseph Indian School, P.O. Box 300, Chamberlin, SD 57325-9919.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 5, 2022.
