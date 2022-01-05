KEARNEY - Our sweet daughter, Emily Ann Hallet, 28, of Kearney died peacefully at home, with her mom and dad by her side, in Kearney on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. She is now free from the many physical challenges she endured every day.
A celebration of a loving, brave life will be arranged at a later date.
Emily was born at Portland, Ore., on April 5, 1993. Her parents, David F. Hallet and Sandra K. Hallet, soon adopted her from her birth family. Emily knew and loved both her birth family as well as her adoptive family. After graduating from Mountain View High School at Loveland, Colo., she continued to live at home and pursue her love for learning in her own special way.
She leaves behind many loving brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins as well as the countless people she touched with her smiling, loving, gentle kindness.
