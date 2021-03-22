KEARNEY - Emmah M. Montgomery, 2, of Kearney tragically died with her mother Lori and brother Austin on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Interment will follow at the Armada Cemetery in Miller.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Emmah Mae Montgomery was born July 27, 2018, in Kearney to Jess and Lori (Wempen) Montgomery.
Emmah enjoyed playing with dolls and talking on her mom's phone. She loved her kitty and puppies. She always will be remembered for her beautiful red hair.
Survivors include her father, Jess Montgomery of Kearney; sister, Hanna Montgomery of Kearney; grandparents, Eugene Sr. and Diane Wempen of Overton and Linda Montgomery of Minden; uncles and aunt, JR Wempen of Overton, AJ Montgomery of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Katie (Jeff) Bohlen of Pleasanton; and great-grandparents, Beverly Wempen of Overton and Darlene Montgomery of North Platte.
Memorials are suggested to the family in care of O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.
