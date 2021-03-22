Menu
Emmah Montgomery
KEARNEY - Emmah M. Montgomery, 2, of Kearney tragically died with her mother Lori and brother Austin on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Interment will follow at the Armada Cemetery in Miller.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
--
Emmah Mae Montgomery was born July 27, 2018, in Kearney to Jess and Lori (Wempen) Montgomery.
Emmah enjoyed playing with dolls and talking on her mom's phone. She loved her kitty and puppies. She always will be remembered for her beautiful red hair.
Survivors include her father, Jess Montgomery of Kearney; sister, Hanna Montgomery of Kearney; grandparents, Eugene Sr. and Diane Wempen of Overton and Linda Montgomery of Minden; uncles and aunt, JR Wempen of Overton, AJ Montgomery of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Katie (Jeff) Bohlen of Pleasanton; and great-grandparents, Beverly Wempen of Overton and Darlene Montgomery of North Platte.
Memorials are suggested to the family in care of O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Homes and Cremations
4115 Ave N, Kearney, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your lost. Sincerely Yours Terry Swearinger
Terry Swearinger
March 24, 2021
We are sorry for your lost. We will pray for you and your family. Sincerely Yours, Shawn And Carmen Dubbs
Shawn And Carmen Dubbs
March 22, 2021
