KEARNEY - Ervin D. Madison, 88, of Kearney died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his home.
Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.
Ervin was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Geneva to George and Ida (Ebbeka) Madison. He grew up in the Hordville-Central City area, graduating from Central City High School in 1952. Ervin joined the Army in 1954 and after basic training in Fort Bliss, Texas, was stationed in Chicago at the Navy Pier.
Ervin and Aleda Marie Dester were married Aug. 14, 1955, in Grand Island. She joined him in Chicago where they were introduced to apartment living as were several other couples from New York, Kansas, Oregon and Nebraska. Their first son was born at the Great Lakes Naval Hospital. Soon after Ervin received his honorable discharge and they moved to Oklahoma where he was in the truck stop business for two years. Moving back to Nebraska, he operated a Frontier station and then the White Spot Truck Stop for several years. He was then employed with the Josten-Wilbert Vault Co. as manager, retiring after 30 years.
Ervin, along with several friends, enjoyed being in the stock car circuit, taking cars out on weekends and then working on them all week. He enjoyed bingo and the many trips to Las Vegas with friends. Ervin especially enjoyed spending time with family on holidays.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Aleda Madison of Kearney; his daughter, Jolynn Gillispie and husband, Bobby, of Lincoln; sons, Gary Madison and wife, Lita, of Beatrice, Robert Madison and wife, Kimberly, and Terry Madison and wife, Heather, all of Kearney; 10 grandchildren, Chad Schneider and wife, Tanya, of Minden, Jamie Wade and husband, Nathan, of Brady, Jennifer Madison and fiancé, Jordan Hellwiger, of Hastings, Amanda Twehous and husband, Josh, of Hildreth, Anthony Madison of Kansas City, Mo., Alexander Madison and wife, Natasha, of Beatrice, Dakota Madison of Minden, Taylor Heili of Lincoln, Zachary Madison and Evelyn Madison, both of Kearney, and Jared Madison of Fairbury; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as stepgrandchildren and great-stepgrandchildren.
Ervin was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Madison; parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Mary Jo Madison, and Don and Marie Madison; and brother-in-law, Wilbur Church.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 13, 2021.