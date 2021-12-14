KEARNEY - Ervin D. Madison, 88, of Kearney died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2021.