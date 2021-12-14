Menu
Ervin D. Madison
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Ervin D. Madison, 88, of Kearney died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Dec
16
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
You have our Sympathy on the passing of Ervin, Thot i'd check being we didn't hear from you, This Golden age is not all Golden, We have lot's of good memories from when we lived in Chicago, Some of the best days were back then. So sorry for your loss, We've all been married a long time.
Grace Mauer
Friend
December 27, 2021
