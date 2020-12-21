Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Esther Brown
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Esther Brown, 99, of Kearney died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Private family funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Steve Shanno officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
--
Esther was born March 7, 1921, in Watkins, Colorado, to Oscar and Josephine (Abrell) Irvin. She was raised in Bloomington and received her education from Bloomington High School.
On March 12, 1945, Esther married Arthur H. Brown in Kearney. To this union three children were born: LeRoy, Joan and Betty.
Survivors include her daughters, Joan (Wendell) Stevens of Kearney and Betty Nielsen of Kearney; grandchildren, Cheryl Downey, Alicia Smith, Brian Stevens, Matthew Nielsen, Jessica Nielsen-Boyle and Jeri Wilson; as well as many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Irvin; parents; husband, Arthur Brown; son, LeRoy Brown; and great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
1:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Dec
22
Service
2:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.