KEARNEY - Esther Brown, 99, of Kearney died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Private family funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Steve Shanno officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
--
Esther was born March 7, 1921, in Watkins, Colorado, to Oscar and Josephine (Abrell) Irvin. She was raised in Bloomington and received her education from Bloomington High School.
On March 12, 1945, Esther married Arthur H. Brown in Kearney. To this union three children were born: LeRoy, Joan and Betty.
Survivors include her daughters, Joan (Wendell) Stevens of Kearney and Betty Nielsen of Kearney; grandchildren, Cheryl Downey, Alicia Smith, Brian Stevens, Matthew Nielsen, Jessica Nielsen-Boyle and Jeri Wilson; as well as many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Irvin; parents; husband, Arthur Brown; son, LeRoy Brown; and great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 21, 2020.