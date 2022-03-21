Menu
Ethel Margaret Ball
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
BERTRAND - Ethel Margaret Ball, 104, of Bertrand died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Bertrand Nursing Home.
A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bertrand with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating.
Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery at Bertrand.
A visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family greeting 6-7:30 p.m.
Ethel was born Aug. 17, 1917, to August G. and Clara R. (Baumback) Breitling.
On July 1, 1934, she married Kenneth Floyd Ball. He preceded her in death in 1993.
Survivors include three daughters, Sharon D. Johnson of Holdrege, Sheila Seyfried of Bertrand and Shelly Ball of Boise, Idaho; two sons, Norman Ball of Tucson, Ariz., and Richard Ball of Lincoln; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Mar
25
Service
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Mar
26
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
401 Marshfield, Bertrand, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
