Ethel Ione Gierhan
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
LINCOLN - Ethel Ione (Brodin) Gierhan, 88, of Lexington died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her daughter's home in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with the Revs. Rob Kuefner and William Ohlmann officiating. Face coverings are recommended. The service will be livestreamed via tlclex.org. Burial will be at Hillside Lutheran Cemetery, which is north of Lexington.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Ethel was born Jan. 18, 1933, in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, to Elmer and Helen (Mickelson) Brodin.
Ethel married Gilbert Walter Gierhan on Dec. 10, 1955. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Steve Gierhan of Lexington, Brenda Bucher of Allen, Texas, Coleen Pegler of Lincoln and Alan Gierhan of Lexington; stepsister, Joy Dodd of Lexington, Minnesota; three grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Mar
3
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
13 Entries
Ethel and I headed the Band Parents organization and heralded the band´s trip to Canada in 1976. Ethel was a lovely woman who never could understand that I didnot remember how to play the violin after nearly 50 years. She was, indeed, special!
Marlene Cupp
February 23, 2022
Beverley Berg
March 4, 2021
A lonely lady and a wonderful Christian servant. She will certainly be missed. May our Lord give you comfort in His promise of an eternal ending for all His people.
Rev. Michael Gruhn
March 4, 2021
Brenda, Colleen, Steve, and Alan, My prayers and sympathy are with each of you and your families. I have the fondest memories of Ethel. She was always so kind. God Bless and comfort each of you.
Linda (Young) Nicholson
March 3, 2021
Dear Steve, Brenda, Coleen, Alan, and families,

I was honored this morning to share online in the service of your mom. What fond childhood memories I have of her! She was such a kind and loving person! What a wonderful friend she was to my mom! The birthday club was indeed a special group! May you cherish the wonderful memories you have of her and may they comfort you in the days ahead.
Cheryl (Biehl) Roberts
Friend
March 3, 2021
Steve, Brenda, Coleen, Alan - Your mom, my cousin, Ethel, was sunshine. I was her flower girl at her wedding. In the summer of 1966 she invited me to spend the summer on the Gierhan farm - minding you kids (Alan, you were on the way) - making my dream come true of hanging out with a horse. What a memorable experience. Community picnics in the nearby glen, watermelons chilling in the well, chickens running hither and thither, rows of corn as far as your eye could see, Sunday church and Sunday School, visits to the neighbors, Ethel hotrodding - so fast she was fishtailing to and from town on the country gravel road (jaw dropping!), the smell of alfalfa roasting in town (Lexington), the lore of the land, the aquifer, history of the homestead (their little cottage was moved to the farmstead), expecting an encounter with a rattlesnake everytime I turned around (Mom bought me cowgirl boots to protect against rattlesnake bites - I didn't know until Ethel recently informed me, neither she nor Gil had ever seen a rattlesnake), visiting with Gil's parents Walt and Alma next door, the entire field (acres) of gladiolas cultivated by neighbor, campfire next to a creek up in the foothills with another of Gil's cousins who played the ukulele and sang harmony with Gil, the slide show out on the lawn of Gil's sister's adventures, the day of family partying at the cabin on the reservoir of Gil's close cousin Harold Kopf , chitchatting with Ethel about nothing and everything, communing with Gil's buckskin Pal - and homesickness. Chipper, warm, friendly, and always positive - Ethel had a way of making you feel you were the most important person in the room. Ethel and her brother Arlen were two outstanding people. Ethel is among the angels. Pix attached - Ethel & Gil's wedding, their home on the farm in 1966, me saddled up on Pal (1966), Pal in paddock (1966), a visit from Ethel & family to Aunt Harriet (my mom) (1971) Forever - Bev Berg (& husband Mike Riley) 2nd photo set: Ethel holding me (Bev) w brother Michael Forever - Bev Berg (& husband Mike Riley)
Bev Berg - (& Mike Riley)
March 3, 2021
Ethel was one of the loveliest people I have ever known. She and I worked together for the band members at Lexington High School and we not only raised money for a trip to Canada but bought new uniforms and had a wonderful time doing it. I am sorry that she has passed and please accept my sincerest sympathy.
Marlene Cupp
March 2, 2021
Coleen, Brenda, Steve, Alan and families
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. So sorry to hear your passing of your beautiful mother. I will always cherish all our memories of all our church families and us growing up in our faith at Trinity Lutheran church. Colleen, I will never forget the day you , I and DeeAnn needed to celebrate a day away from school. Our little senior skip day just before we graduated . We met your mom at the stop sign. And she didn’t notice us! Us three girls still talk about that day when we see each other. May the Lord be your strength and all your precious memories comfort you all the days ahead.
Brenda Wolf
Friend
March 1, 2021
Prayers for comfort and peace for Brenda, Colleen, Steve, and Alan and their families. Lots of good memories from the days in Lexington.
Fritz Weinhold
March 1, 2021
We have such lovely memories of Ethel and the Gierhan family from our years together at Trinity. Ethel and my mother, Gertrude Jones, enjoyed serving together at the church and also for Community Concerts. She was a wonderful lady with a beautiful smile and a kind word for everyone. Our sympathy, Steve and Jan Johnson
Jan Johnson
Friend
March 1, 2021
Steve, Brenda and Colleen and families, We will be unable to attend on Wednesday but want you to know we so enjoyed Ethel and our visits with her. She was an elegant and hospitable woman. You always had to have some goodies when we stopped by. The Lord grant you peace and comfort as you remember the years you had with her. We choose to provide a scholarship to a pastor to be at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis as our memorials. We will include Ethel in that scholarship endeavor. David and Glenda Dobbertien
Glenda Dobbertien
March 1, 2021
Ethel, was one of the kindest, sweetest, people I knew. She was certainly an angel of, God.
Nancy Gullion
Friend
March 1, 2021
I first met your parents when I taught Alan swimming lessons so so many years ago. Throughout the years she would stop in to see Dorothy Woodside at the agency and ALWAYS have a smile and welcome to all. My sincere condolences to all.
ella deFilipps
Friend
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results