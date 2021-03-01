Steve, Brenda, Coleen, Alan - Your mom, my cousin, Ethel, was sunshine. I was her flower girl at her wedding. In the summer of 1966 she invited me to spend the summer on the Gierhan farm - minding you kids (Alan, you were on the way) - making my dream come true of hanging out with a horse. What a memorable experience. Community picnics in the nearby glen, watermelons chilling in the well, chickens running hither and thither, rows of corn as far as your eye could see, Sunday church and Sunday School, visits to the neighbors, Ethel hotrodding - so fast she was fishtailing to and from town on the country gravel road (jaw dropping!), the smell of alfalfa roasting in town (Lexington), the lore of the land, the aquifer, history of the homestead (their little cottage was moved to the farmstead), expecting an encounter with a rattlesnake everytime I turned around (Mom bought me cowgirl boots to protect against rattlesnake bites - I didn't know until Ethel recently informed me, neither she nor Gil had ever seen a rattlesnake), visiting with Gil's parents Walt and Alma next door, the entire field (acres) of gladiolas cultivated by neighbor, campfire next to a creek up in the foothills with another of Gil's cousins who played the ukulele and sang harmony with Gil, the slide show out on the lawn of Gil's sister's adventures, the day of family partying at the cabin on the reservoir of Gil's close cousin Harold Kopf , chitchatting with Ethel about nothing and everything, communing with Gil's buckskin Pal - and homesickness. Chipper, warm, friendly, and always positive - Ethel had a way of making you feel you were the most important person in the room. Ethel and her brother Arlen were two outstanding people. Ethel is among the angels. Pix attached - Ethel & Gil's wedding, their home on the farm in 1966, me saddled up on Pal (1966), Pal in paddock (1966), a visit from Ethel & family to Aunt Harriet (my mom) (1971) Forever - Bev Berg (& husband Mike Riley) 2nd photo set: Ethel holding me (Bev) w brother Michael Forever - Bev Berg (& husband Mike Riley)

Bev Berg - (& Mike Riley) March 3, 2021