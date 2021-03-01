LINCOLN - Ethel Ione (Brodin) Gierhan, 88, of Lexington died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her daughter's home in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with the Revs. Rob Kuefner and William Ohlmann officiating. Face coverings are recommended. The service will be livestreamed via tlclex.org.
Burial will be at Hillside Lutheran Cemetery, which is north of Lexington.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Ethel was born Jan. 18, 1933, in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, to Elmer and Helen (Mickelson) Brodin.
Ethel married Gilbert Walter Gierhan on Dec. 10, 1955. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Steve Gierhan of Lexington, Brenda Bucher of Allen, Texas, Coleen Pegler of Lincoln and Alan Gierhan of Lexington; stepsister, Joy Dodd of Lexington, Minnesota; three grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 1, 2021.