KEARNEY - Eunice Ann (Fritson) Adam, 86, of Franklin died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Kearney.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church in Macon with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating.

Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Macon.

Visitation with family will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin. A prayer service for family and friends will be at 7:30 p.m.

Eunice was born Dec. 2, 1935, in Macon to Carl and Lena (Schnuerle) Fritson. Eunice grew up in the Macon area and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. She attended Macon school and graduated from Hildreth High School in 1953. Eunice was a secretary at the Franklin County Extension Service after high school and, once married, spent the rest of her life working on and supporting the family farm.

On June 5, 1955, she married Harold Adam at Zion Lutheran Church in Macon. Unto this union, five children were born, James, Jane, Evonne, Donna and Robyn. The family made their home farming in the Macon area. In 1989 they moved into Franklin. Eunice was well known for her yard and gardening skills as well as her love for music. Eunice played piano/organ and sang for numerous weddings and funerals throughout her life. When she was not playing the organ at church she could be heard throughout the sanctuary singing the hymns (her beautiful voice carried). She spent her free time watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their school and sporting activities.

Eunice was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Macon where she was actively involved throughout her life and will be most remembered as the church's organist.

Survivors include her five children, James Adam (Tammy) of Franklin, Jane Kiker (Mike) of Kearney, Evonne Montgomery (Mark) of Kearney, Donna Bertrand (Mark) of Upland, and Robyn Jackson (Randy) of Kearney; 14 grandchildren, Tora Knaus (Ryan), Randall Adam (Erin), Shaun Adam (Tiffany), Brett Adam (Teresa) and Brooke Crawley (Evan), Jamie Kiker (Raymond Caceras), Adam Kiker, Taylor Fraser (Sean), Morgan Seger (Paul), Cheri Twohig (Corey), Christopher Bertrand (McKenzie), Nicole Dunker (Jon), Ryanna Jackson and Rydge Jackson; 23 great grandchildren, Skye, Logan, Keya and Dax Knaus, Jackson, Ty, Emerson, Maddox and Adelyn Adam, Damian Kiker, Ariyah and Raymond Junior (RJ) Caceras, Daisy Fraser, Mila and Kye Seger, Keller, Cauy and Kooper Twohig, Joshua, Bryson and Hadley Bertrand, Miles and Wesley Dunker; and her sister Sandra Kruse (Ron) of Kearney.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Lena Fritson; husband, Harold Adam; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mervin (Ardys) Fritson, Leon (Beverly) Fritson; sister and brother-in-law, Leona (Irvin) Albers.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested. Eunice requested memorials be donated to the Nebraska Kidney Foundation or the Zion Lutheran Church of Macon. Eunice wanted to be an organ donor and encourages you to prayerfully consider this gift of life.



Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 19, 2022.