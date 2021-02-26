HOLDREGE - Evalyn Marie Harms, 96, of Holdrege, formerly of Wilcox, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with the Rev. Caroline Keenan and Chaplain Kathy Doiel officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home's Facebook page. Face coverings are kindly suggested.

Interment will follow at Wilcox Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Wilcox.

Evalyn was born July 11, 1924, to John William and Martha Katrina (Asche) Shelton.

On Sept. 6, 1942, Evalyn married Albert E. Harms. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her four children, Kathy Norman of Wilcox and sons, Donald Harms of Orange Beach, Alabama, Earl Harms and Albert C. "Al" Harms Jr., both of Wilcox; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 26, 2021.