Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evelyn Gappa
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road
Grand Island, NE

Evelyn Gappa

Grand Island resident, 97

MINDEN - Evelyn D. Gappa, 97, of Grand Island, died Jan. 16, 2021 at the Bethany Home in Minden.

Funeral Mass will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with a Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Father Marty Egging officiating. Masks will be required at the service.

A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church.

Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home in Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.

--

Evelyn was born on Feb. 17, 1923, in Viking, Alberta Canada to Leo D. and Rose (Greenwalt) Lonowski. She was raised and received her education in Viking, Alberta Canada.

She married Eddie E. Gappa on Feb. 3, 1943, in San Luis Obispo, California. They owned and operated a family business in Ravenna. Eddie passed away on Dec. 24, 1978. After his death she moved to Grand Island. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and traveling. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church; the Platte-Duetsche, and the VFW Auxiliary in Ravenna.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Dorothy Gappa of Glendale, Arizona, Howard and Monica Gappa of Surprise, Arizona and Dennis and Beth Gappa of Navasota, Texas; son-in-law, Stan Banks of Kearney; brother, Chester Lonowski of Loup City; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Sherri Banks; granddaughter, Susanne Gappa; brothers, Lawrence and Floyd Lonowski and sister, Lorraine Zelewski.

Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the American Heart Association, or to the donor's choice.

Visit livson.com to leave condolences.


Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Rosary
9:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NE
Jun
17
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 16, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results