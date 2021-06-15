Evelyn Gappa

Grand Island resident, 97

MINDEN - Evelyn D. Gappa, 97, of Grand Island, died Jan. 16, 2021 at the Bethany Home in Minden.

Funeral Mass will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with a Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Father Marty Egging officiating. Masks will be required at the service.

A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church.

Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home in Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.

--

Evelyn was born on Feb. 17, 1923, in Viking, Alberta Canada to Leo D. and Rose (Greenwalt) Lonowski. She was raised and received her education in Viking, Alberta Canada.

She married Eddie E. Gappa on Feb. 3, 1943, in San Luis Obispo, California. They owned and operated a family business in Ravenna. Eddie passed away on Dec. 24, 1978. After his death she moved to Grand Island. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and traveling. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church; the Platte-Duetsche, and the VFW Auxiliary in Ravenna.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Dorothy Gappa of Glendale, Arizona, Howard and Monica Gappa of Surprise, Arizona and Dennis and Beth Gappa of Navasota, Texas; son-in-law, Stan Banks of Kearney; brother, Chester Lonowski of Loup City; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Sherri Banks; granddaughter, Susanne Gappa; brothers, Lawrence and Floyd Lonowski and sister, Lorraine Zelewski.

Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the American Heart Association, or to the donor's choice.

Visit livson.com to leave condolences.