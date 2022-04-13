PUEBLO, Colorado - Evelyn M. Snow, 91, of Kearney died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her daughter's home in Pueblo.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Cemetery, which is three miles north of Litchfield.
A lunch at the Winters Building in Litchfield will follow the service.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Evelyn Snow of Kearney was born Evelyn May Kienke on May 8, 1930, at the family home near Burton. Evelyn was the second of five girls born to Ernest and Gertrude Kienke. She made her choice to serve God at age 15 and remained true to that choice. After high school she taught at rural schools in Keya Paha, Brown, Cherry and Sherman counties.
Evelyn married Dewey Snow on Jun 11, 1952. To this union five children were born, Elouise, Nileta, Rodney, Kay and Sidney.
Survivors include her four children, Elouise (Jonnie) Grigg and Kay Denio of Pueblo, Colo., Rod (Jenelle) and Sid (Dana) Snow of Litchfield; one son-in-law, Leroy (Jet) Forsberg of Estherville, Iowa; three sisters, Laura Anne Wilson of Burton, Donnabelle Leonhardt of Riverton, Wyo., and Eunice Skinner of Napa, Calif.; one brother-in-law, John Appleman of Johnstown; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by Dewey in 1978; her father in 1984; her mother in 1988; her daughter Nileta Forsberg in 2009; and sister Verna Appleman in 2020.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 13, 2022.