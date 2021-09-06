KEARNEY - Fay Schroer, 93, of Kearney died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Fay was born May 3, 1928, in rural Kearney. He grew up helping on the family farm and farmed there his entire life until retirement.
Fay married Beverly Stephens on Nov. 3, 1945, at Phillipsburg, Kansas. To this union four children were born, Peggy, Ronnie, Debora and Rodney.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Township Board, and former member of the school board. He enjoyed restoring cars, working with iron, family camping and fishing.
Survivors include his sons, Ronnie and wife Carol Schroer of Waverly, Rodney and wife Jolene Schroer of Kearney; daughters, Peggy and husband Danny Baer of Kearney, Deb and husband Gary Collins of Kearney; 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Elenor Obermiller of Kearney, Karen Schroer of Gibbon and Wilma Jones of Kearney; and many nieces and nephews.
Fay was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly; two infant brothers, Roy and Dale; brothers, Evert, Melvin, Donald and Elmer; sisters, Leona O'Neill and Minnie Ingram; foster grandson, Jeremy DeMoss.
Memorials are suggested to Trails and Rails Museum or the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 6, 2021.