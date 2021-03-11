FAIRMONT - Florence Amelia Dondlinger, 96, of Fairmont, formerly of Shickley, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Fairmont.
Graveside services will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Shickley with Father Harlan Waskowiak officiating.
Private services are Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Geneva.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
Florence was born April 19, 1924, at Shickley to William and Marie (Grote) Gergen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Fairview Manor.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 11, 2021.