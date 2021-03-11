Menu
Florence Dondlinger
Farmer & Son Funeral Home - GENEVA
242 N 10th Street
Geneva, NE
FAIRMONT - Florence Amelia Dondlinger, 96, of Fairmont, formerly of Shickley, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Fairmont.
Graveside services will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Shickley with Father Harlan Waskowiak officiating.
Private services are Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Geneva.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
Florence was born April 19, 1924, at Shickley to William and Marie (Grote) Gergen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Fairview Manor.
Visit farmerandsonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Farmer & Son Funeral Home
242 N, Geneva, NE
Mar
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
831 E St, Geneva, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Farmer & Son Funeral Home - GENEVA
