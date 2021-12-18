Florence Schriner

Kearney resident, 92

KEARNEY - Florence Mae Taylor, 92, of Kearney, formerly of Naponee, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin with the Rev. Scott Randall officiating.

Burial will be in the Naponee Cemetery.

The family will be greeting family and friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

--

The daughter of Lovell P. and Louise C. (Kersting) Taylor, she was born Sept. 19, 1929 at Bloomington, Nebr.

She started first grade at Luke school southwest of Bloomington and later in the school term her parents moved there family to a farm southwest of Naponee, in Harlan County. She attended the rest of her grade school through the eighth grade at District 42 southeast of Republican City and graduated from Naponee high school in 1947.

Florence married Merlyn Schriner on June 7th, 1947, at Phillipsburg, Kan. To this union five children were born, Vernon Dale, Bobby Joe, Barbara Mae, David LeRoy, and Kathleen Louise. The family lived on a farm south of Naponee till her husband's health forced them to sell out and move to Kearney in 1982, to be closer to his doctors. She always raised a big garden, did lots of canning and dressed 300 chickens every summer to put food on the table through the winter months besides helping Merlyn in the field as his hired hand.

Florence retired Jan. 1st, 1994, from Becton Dickinson in Holdrege where she worked for 17 years because Merlyn's health worsened and she was his loving and caring nurse until he passed away in March 2001. Besides caring for him she also took care of her flowers and lawn. In her spare time she loved to read and embroidery making each of her children and grandchildren a set of tea towels and a baby quilt for each of her great-grandchildren. She also made photo albums for each of her children and grandchildren from birth and kept them updated with pictures through the years.

In Oct. of 2012, she could not keep her house and yard so she had an auction and moved in with her son Bobby. She resided with him until her death.

Survivors include her sons, Vernon and wife Stephanie of Grand Island, Bobby of Kearney and David and wife Vickie of Agra, Kan.; daughters, Barbara Blankie of Stockbridge, Ga. and Kathleen Whetstine and husband Keith of Republican City; sister-in-law Maxine Taylor of Naponee; brother-in-law Merlyn Brown, Sr., of Monticell, Iowa; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and a host of friends.

Florence was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years; three brothers LeRoy in 1995, Eugene in 2001, Vincent in 2005; her sister Joan in 2000; and sisters-in-law, Doris Jean Taylor and Kay Taylor.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be mad to the Shriners Children's Hospital in c/o the funeral home.