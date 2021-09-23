MINDEN - Forrestine "Fort" W. Mildfeldt, 78, of Minden died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Duane Duley officiating.

Interment will follow the services at Minden Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. The family requests those in attendance wear casual attire.

Forrestine Willis Mildfeldt was born May 25, 1943, at Dodge City, Kansas, to William G. and Margarette M. (Harrison) Mildfeldt.

He married Bonnie K. Renken on Nov. 25, 1961, at Ottawa, Kansas.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie of Minden; son, Kevin Mildfeldt of Central City; daughter, Andrea Morris of Minden; brothers and sisters, Cellestine, Mae Ann, Kenney and Ernie; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 23, 2021.