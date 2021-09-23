Menu
Forrestine W. "Fort" Mildfeldt
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
336 N. Nebraska Ave.
Minden, NE
MINDEN - Forrestine "Fort" W. Mildfeldt, 78, of Minden died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Duane Duley officiating.
Interment will follow the services at Minden Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. The family requests those in attendance wear casual attire.
Forrestine Willis Mildfeldt was born May 25, 1943, at Dodge City, Kansas, to William G. and Margarette M. (Harrison) Mildfeldt.
He married Bonnie K. Renken on Nov. 25, 1961, at Ottawa, Kansas.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie of Minden; son, Kevin Mildfeldt of Central City; daughter, Andrea Morris of Minden; brothers and sisters, Cellestine, Mae Ann, Kenney and Ernie; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
336 N. Nebraska Ave., Minden, NE
Sep
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Minden, NE
Derek Bookstrom
September 24, 2021
The VAD Team (Sarah and Crew)
September 24, 2021
Was sorry to her of Fort's death. May God be with you at this time of saddness.
Elaine Eberle and family
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results