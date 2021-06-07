Menu
Frank Carr
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Frank Carr, 94, of Kearney died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Kinship Pointe in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. The Rev. Melody Adams will officiate.
Interment will follow at Broken Bow Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney First United Methodist Church.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 7, 2021.
