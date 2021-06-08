KEARNEY - Frank Carr, 94, of Kearney died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Kinship Pointe in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. The Rev. Melody Adams will officiate.
Interment will follow at Broken Bow Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Frank Leroy Carr was born June 28, 1926, at a farm north of Mason City to Jay Manley and Elsie Esther (Bramer) Carr. The family lived in Custer County and he graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1944. In April 1945, he was inducted into the U.S. Army being honorably discharged in December 1946. He served a year in Japan.
On Dec. 19, 1948, Frank married Shirley Jean (Smith) Carr in the Presbyterian church in Broken Bow. They were married for 70 years.
He was employed by Broken Bow Packing Company and in 1961 Frank started working for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement in 1989. They moved to Gibbon in February 1993 to be closer to their son Sherman and his family. They later moved to Kearney in 2006.
While in Broken Bow, Frank was a member of the Presbyterian church serving as trustee and chairman of the ushers. He was a life member of the Custer County VFW Post 3576, and a life member of the Elks Lodge of Kearney. While living in Gibbon, he was a member of the Faith United Church serving as financial treasurer, and a member of Bradley Buck American Legion Post 130 in Gibbon, as well as a member of Kearney First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his son Sherman (Janet) Carr of Gibbon; granddaughters, Holly Ann Valdes and her husband Henry of Omaha, Abby Marie Evans and her husband Jason of Arnold, Missouri, and Maggie Lynn Carr of Minneapolis, Minnesota; great-grandchildren, Haley Evans, Grayson Valdes and Reese Evans; stepgreat-grandchildren, Elayne and Dawson Evans; brother and sister-in-law, Norland and Dorothy Carr of Broken Bow; sister-in-law, Audrey Roseberry of Salem, Oregon; many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley Carr and one sister.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney First United Methodist Church.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 8, 2021.