Frank Carr

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY - Frank Carr, 94, of Kearney died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Kinship Pointe in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. The Rev. Melody Adams will officiate.

Interment will follow at Broken Bow Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Kearney First United Methodist Church.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.