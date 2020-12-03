LUBBOCK, Texas - Dr. Frederick G. Harvey, 85, of Lubbock, Texas, formerly of Kearney, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Carillon Care Center in Lubbock.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Chapel in Kearney with the Rev. Chad Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery with military rites provided by U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post 52 and Kearney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks are required to attend the service.
Memorials are suggested to the Lubbock Meals on Wheels program, 2304 34th St., Lubbock, TX 79411.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 3, 2020.