Fredrick Thomas Iburg
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home
211 E 1St St
Hickman, NE
LINCOLN - Fredrick Thomas Iburg, 86, of Hickman died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Butherus Maser and Love, Hickman Chapel in Hickman.
--
Fred was born Sept. 14, 1934, in Elm Creek to Fredrick and Dorace Iburg.
Fred married Margaret Hopkins of Danbury, Iowa, on May 13, 1954. To this union was born Sandy and husband Jim Carrico, Sue and husband Lance Brinkman, Diann and husband Brian Schmidt, Dennis and wife Ronnie Iburg, and Mike Iburg.
Fred served 21 years in the Air Force with duties in Iowa, Nebraska, Alaska, Idaho, Texas, England, Thailand and Iran. Fred was a resident of Hickman for more than 50 years. He was a delivery driver for both South West Floral and Delisi of Lincoln. He had his own heating and air conditioning services, employed by Best Western Motels.
His volunteer work included driving a van for veterans to Omaha for their appointments, volunteered distributing snacks at the V.A. several times a week and assisted with Food Net.
Fred was a devoted family man. He loved the great outdoors, including fishing, hunting, traveling and watching sunsets.
In addition to his wife and children, Fred is survived by his sisters, Liz of Kearney and Jackie of Pennsylvania, 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visit bmlfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Butherus Maser and Love, Hickman Chapel
211 East 1st St, Hickman, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marge and family, I will always remember his smile. I hope you can feel the love and hugs coming from family and friends at this time. I hope to see you, Marge, at VA Coffeehaus soon I hope. Take Care Julia from Lincoln QOV #556
Julia Schroeder
March 4, 2021
Fred and I were buddies forever we hunted together for years Fred and Kelly Preston and Roger Rassmuson and I did a lot of things together,,last time I saw him was at one of our last class reunions and we had a great get together of our own,,I'll miss him and my sympathys to the family
Bob Rowlee
March 4, 2021
I remember Fred so well. He was always strong and silent! I can picture him so well. My sympathy to his family. I know well how much he will be missed. I lost my husband, Mel, on May 30th of 2021, and I miss his every day.
Rosemary Weeks Thornton
March 3, 2021
