LINCOLN - Fredrick Thomas Iburg, 86, of Hickman died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Butherus Maser and Love, Hickman Chapel in Hickman.
--
Fred was born Sept. 14, 1934, in Elm Creek to Fredrick and Dorace Iburg.
Fred married Margaret Hopkins of Danbury, Iowa, on May 13, 1954. To this union was born Sandy and husband Jim Carrico, Sue and husband Lance Brinkman, Diann and husband Brian Schmidt, Dennis and wife Ronnie Iburg, and Mike Iburg.
Fred served 21 years in the Air Force with duties in Iowa, Nebraska, Alaska, Idaho, Texas, England, Thailand and Iran. Fred was a resident of Hickman for more than 50 years. He was a delivery driver for both South West Floral and Delisi of Lincoln. He had his own heating and air conditioning services, employed by Best Western Motels.
His volunteer work included driving a van for veterans to Omaha for their appointments, volunteered distributing snacks at the V.A. several times a week and assisted with Food Net.
Fred was a devoted family man. He loved the great outdoors, including fishing, hunting, traveling and watching sunsets.
In addition to his wife and children, Fred is survived by his sisters, Liz of Kearney and Jackie of Pennsylvania, 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visit bmlfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 3, 2021.