KEARNEY - Gail Clay Jr., 85, of Broken Bow died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Phil Sloat officiating.

Burial will be in Broken Bow Cemetery.

Visitation will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday with family greeting 5-6 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.

Junior was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Broken Bow to Gail B. and Stella (Geiser) Clay.

Junior is survived by wife Janet of Broken Bow; son Corey Clay of Broken Bow; brothers, Bob Clay and Bill Clay; sisters, Deanna Wilson and Debbi Dady, and three grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 24, 2021.