Kearney Hub
Gail Clay Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
KEARNEY - Gail Clay Jr., 85, of Broken Bow died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Phil Sloat officiating.
Burial will be in Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday with family greeting 5-6 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Junior was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Broken Bow to Gail B. and Stella (Geiser) Clay.
Junior is survived by wife Janet of Broken Bow; son Corey Clay of Broken Bow; brothers, Bob Clay and Bill Clay; sisters, Deanna Wilson and Debbi Dady, and three grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Dec
27
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
United Methodist Church
Broken Bow, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Janet & family: Jr. was a favorite cousin. He was two years younger than me but I have many fond memories of staying with him at Grandpa Clay's farm, Boy Scouts, football, family reunions and working with him at his father's store, Clay's Grocery. We lost a very good man. My sincere condolences go to all of the family.
Lawrence Clay
December 28, 2021
Lots of love, prayers and sympathy to you Aunt Jannie. Great, great, great, great, great Gpa Gail will be missed!
Laura-Leigh Norris
December 25, 2021
