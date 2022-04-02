GILBERT, Arizona - Gale Stratman, 79, of Maricopa, Ariz., died March 5, 2022, in Gilbert.

A celebration of life was in Maricopa. A portion of his remains will be buried in Nebraska this summer.

Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services in Casa Grande, Ariz., was in charge of arrangements.

Gale was born May 11, 1942, in Hildreth, Neb., to Walter and Sophie Stratman.

He married Ilene Johnson on Nov. 1, 1964.

Survivor include his wife, Ilene; sons, Mike, Lynn and Wade Stratman; daughter, Julie (Stratman) Stovell; brother, Roger Stratman; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 2, 2022.