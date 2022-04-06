Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Galyn Stubbs
1964 - 2022
BORN
1964
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Elm Creek United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
DALLAS, Texas - Galyn "Stubby" Stubbs, 58, of Elm Creek, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022, surrounded by family at UT Southwestern Hospital in Dallas.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Elm Creek United Methodist Church with the Rev. Venedith Vargas officiating.
Interment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Galyn was born Jan. 16, 1964, to Viva Jane and Charles Stubbs. He was active in 4-H, baseball and wrestling in his youth. After graduating from Kearney High School, he attended University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Neb., where he met the love of his life, Teresa Stubbs (Griess). Galyn loved his wife and family, and sought to be an example of faith, work ethic and integrity. Galyn was always ready to help with the day-to-day by cooking dinner (macaroni and cheese with hamburger), picking up the kids or giving them a ride in the tractor, and often could be found teaching them something new on the farm. He worked for Ourada Farms for 31 years, and he developed a special love for calving season. He especially loved the extra time he could spend with his wife and kids on late night checks. Galyn was a baseball and softball coach for each of his children and their friends, who grew to become part of the family as well. You could always count on Galyn for a warm smile, embracing hug and expect to be greeted with a funny joke. In his free time Galyn enjoyed team roping and sitting on the back patio with friends whom he would frequently treat to a fireworks show. Galyn especially loved spending evenings with his wife fishing at their local creek or would often be seen riding the golf cart with her and their dog in tow.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Stubbs of Elm Creek; children, Wyatt (Jessica) Stubbs of Dallas and Sydney (Corey) Barron of Caddo Mills, Texas; father, Charles Stubbs; brothers, Dan and Aryln; five brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and 10 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Viva Jane Stubbs; grandparents; and mother-in-law and father-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Press On Community Youth Center, 604 E. 13th St, Kearney, NE 68847.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Elm Creek United Methodist Church
NE
Apr
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Elm Creek United Methodist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.