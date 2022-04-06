DALLAS, Texas - Galyn "Stubby" Stubbs, 58, of Elm Creek, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022, surrounded by family at UT Southwestern Hospital in Dallas.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Elm Creek United Methodist Church with the Rev. Venedith Vargas officiating.
Interment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Galyn was born Jan. 16, 1964, to Viva Jane and Charles Stubbs. He was active in 4-H, baseball and wrestling in his youth. After graduating from Kearney High School, he attended University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Neb., where he met the love of his life, Teresa Stubbs (Griess). Galyn loved his wife and family, and sought to be an example of faith, work ethic and integrity. Galyn was always ready to help with the day-to-day by cooking dinner (macaroni and cheese with hamburger), picking up the kids or giving them a ride in the tractor, and often could be found teaching them something new on the farm. He worked for Ourada Farms for 31 years, and he developed a special love for calving season. He especially loved the extra time he could spend with his wife and kids on late night checks. Galyn was a baseball and softball coach for each of his children and their friends, who grew to become part of the family as well. You could always count on Galyn for a warm smile, embracing hug and expect to be greeted with a funny joke. In his free time Galyn enjoyed team roping and sitting on the back patio with friends whom he would frequently treat to a fireworks show. Galyn especially loved spending evenings with his wife fishing at their local creek or would often be seen riding the golf cart with her and their dog in tow.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Stubbs of Elm Creek; children, Wyatt (Jessica) Stubbs of Dallas and Sydney (Corey) Barron of Caddo Mills, Texas; father, Charles Stubbs; brothers, Dan and Aryln; five brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and 10 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Viva Jane Stubbs; grandparents; and mother-in-law and father-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Press On Community Youth Center, 604 E. 13th St, Kearney, NE 68847.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 6, 2022.