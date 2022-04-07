DALLAS, Texas - Galyn "Stubby" Stubbs, 58, of Elm Creek died peacefully Sunday, April 3, 2022, surrounded by family at UT Southwestern Hospital in Dallas.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Elm Creek United Methodist Church with the Rev. Venedith Vargas officiating.
Interment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Press On Community Youth Center, 604 E. 13th St., Kearney, NE 68847.
to leave condolences. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 7, 2022.