Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Galyn Stubbs
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann Funeral Home & Cremations
301 N Tyler St
Elm Creek, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Elm Creek United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
DALLAS, Texas - Galyn "Stubby" Stubbs, 58, of Elm Creek died peacefully Sunday, April 3, 2022, surrounded by family at UT Southwestern Hospital in Dallas.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Elm Creek United Methodist Church with the Rev. Venedith Vargas officiating.
Interment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Press On Community Youth Center, 604 E. 13th St., Kearney, NE 68847.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Elm Creek United Methodist Church
NE
Apr
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Elm Creek United Methodist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann Funeral Home & Cremations
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann Funeral Home & Cremations.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.