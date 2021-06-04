KEARNEY - Gary Eugene Brown, 75, of Oxford died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Evangelical Free Church in Oxford with the Rev. Wes Holen officiating.

Interment will be held at the Oxford Cemetery following the service.

A visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford. The family will be present.

Gary was born Sept. 27, 1945, in Oxford to Harold Brown Jr. and Marjorie Gladys (Broeker) Brown.

On July 17, 1965, he married Trudy "Louise" Fish. The marriage ended in divorce.

On Nov. 20, 1989, he married Marcheen Dietz. The marriage ended in divorce.

Survivors include his sons, Todd Brown of Oxford, Michael Brown of Elm Creek, Kenny Brown of Hastings and Fred Brown of Loomis; two stepsons, Brent Tejcka and Brandon Tejcka; two brothers, LeRoy Brown of Prague and Kent Brown of Axtell; 11 grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, two great-grandchildren and five stepgreat-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 4, 2021.