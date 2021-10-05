KEARNEY - Gary L. Carman, 69, of Litchfield died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pleasanton. Father Richard Piontkowski will celebrate and burial will be at Pleasanton Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney.
--
The son of Lindy and Carol (Fairchild) Carman, he was born Sept. 3, 1952, in Kearney. Gary attended grade school in rural Buffalo County and graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1970. He graduated from Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. He came home to the family farm where he farmed for 30 years.
He married Christine Baye and together they raised five boys. In recent years he owned and operated GC Trucking.
Gary's biggest source of pride was his children and grandchildren. His favorite hobbies were fishing and family activities. He was affectionately known by his nieces and nephews as Uncle Gar. Gary could strike up a conversation with anyone, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his sons, Jesse (Abby) Carman of Shelton, Jeremy (Vanessa) Carman of Guymon, Oklahoma, Jimmy Carman of Litchfield and Jacob Carman of O'Neill; four grandchildren, Callee, Lilli, Colton and Colby; sisters, Barb (Larry) Lindner of Pleasanton, Cindy (Tim) Bittinger of Raymond, Pat (Dave) Peck of Osage City, Kansas, and Pam (Jay) Altmaier of Merriman; two aunts; one uncle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is comforted in knowing he is reunited with his son John, his loving parents; and niece Abby.
Memorials are suggested to the McKenna's Rae of Hope Foundation.
