Gary Lynn Catterson
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
2103 E 3rd St
Tulsa, OK
TULSA, Oklahoma - Gary Lynn Catterson, 69, of Tulsa, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Tulsa.
Services with military honors were conducted at Fort Gibson National Cemetery in Fort Gibson.
Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home in Tulsa was in charge of arrangements.
Gary was born Oct. 8, 1951, in Kearney to James Sr. and Dorothy (Wick) Catterson.
On Oct. 11, 1975, he married Theresa Greco. In 2006, she preceded him in death.
Survivors include his sons, Michael of Tulsa, Matthew of Tulsa, and Robert of Sand Springs; brother, James of Kearney, Nebraska, and seven grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 22, 2021.
Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss, but I can see Gary and Teresa doing the sock hop in heaven together.
Kathy Whitney
February 17, 2022
