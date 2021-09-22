TULSA, Oklahoma - Gary Lynn Catterson, 69, of Tulsa, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Tulsa.

Services with military honors were conducted at Fort Gibson National Cemetery in Fort Gibson.

Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home in Tulsa was in charge of arrangements.

Gary was born Oct. 8, 1951, in Kearney to James Sr. and Dorothy (Wick) Catterson.

On Oct. 11, 1975, he married Theresa Greco. In 2006, she preceded him in death.

Survivors include his sons, Michael of Tulsa, Matthew of Tulsa, and Robert of Sand Springs; brother, James of Kearney, Nebraska, and seven grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 22, 2021.