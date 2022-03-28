AXTELL - Gary W. Clark, Jr. 52, of Axtell, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Mosaic at Bethphage Village in Axtell after a brief illness.

Celebration of life kingdom services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Zion Chapel at Mosaic in Axtell with the Rev. John Gosswein officiating.

Private family interment will be at the Dakota City Cemetery in Dakota City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time at the church. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.

Gary was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on Feb. 10, 1970, to Cindy and Gary Clark Sr.

Survivors include his mother, Cindy Kramer of Lincoln; brothers, Rick Wilen and Chad Clark, both of Lincoln, Jeff and Shane Clark, both of Omaha; sisters, Kelli and Kim Clark of Lincoln, and Ruby Guthrie of Yukon, Okla.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 28, 2022.