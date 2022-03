HILDRETH - Gary L. Frerichs, 67, of rural Hildreth died Monday, March 21, 2022.

Visitation with family is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church in Franklin with burial at Greenwood Cemetery.

Survivors include his mother Bonnie Frerichs; and brother Doug Frerichs.



Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 24, 2022.