GRAND ISLAND - Gary R. Graham, 78, of Grand Island died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Resurrection Catholic Church. The Rev. Joseph Kadaprayil will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Ravenna with a 2 p.m. committal service. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Resurrection Catholic Church. Visit curranfuneralchapel to leave condolences. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Meg and family, I am so sorry about hearing of Gary's passing, On May 22nd 1972, just graduated from high school, I started working for Graham construction, 50 years latter I'm still a carpenter, and I still have fond memories of the 6 years I worked for him and his dad, and the people that came and went while I was there, Meg I believe you knew my mom from going into Hinky Dinky back then. Gary was a really great person to work for and was a good friend as well, the Graham family are wonderful people, I was truly blessed to start my career with them. My thoughts and prayers are with you . R.I.P. Gary
Gary Johnson
Work
December 25, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you Meg. I'm sad to her of Gary's death. I remember when I brought the kids out to skate on the lake and met Gary for the first time. He was very nice and helpful to the kids. May he rest in peace. Rita and Mark Czaplewski
Rita Czaplewski
Family
December 24, 2021
My condolences to Meg and family. Much love and prayers for peace and consolation.