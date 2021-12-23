GRAND ISLAND - Gary R. Graham, 78, of Grand Island died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Resurrection Catholic Church. The Rev. Joseph Kadaprayil will be the celebrant.

Inurnment will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Ravenna with a 2 p.m. committal service.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church with a vigil service at 6 p.m.

Curran Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Robert Graham was born Jan. 22, 1943, in Kearney to Robert and Elvena (Seifert) Graham.

Gary grew up in Ravenna and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1961. He then attended Kearney State College, receiving his bachelor of science degree in education and industrial arts in 1966.

He married Margaret Vacek on Sept. 28, 1963, at Ravenna. They lived in Grand Island where Gary spent 20 years in the home construction industry followed by many years at G.I.A. and Chief Industries. Gary served on the school board at Westridge Middle School and was a Red Cross and Nebraska State Fair volunteer. He enjoyed many years of coaching youth sports as well as a lifetime of hunting and fishing. Gary was a faithful Husker fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. Gary was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the Home Builders Association of Grand Island.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret "Meg" Graham of Grand Island; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Ron Gustafson of Omaha; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael "Mike" and Tricia Graham of Omaha and Jason and Dorian Graham of Wichita, Kan.; sister, Barbara and Howard Braydon of Kearney; brothers, Kenny and Sue Graham of Ravenna and Denny and Peg Graham of Lincoln; eight grandchildren, Isaac and Shelbi Gustafson, Josiah and Hadyn Gustafson, Hannah Gustafson, Anderson, Joseph, Sarah, Charlie and Simon Graham; and two great-grandchildren, Leni and Rori Gustafson.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents.



Memorials are suggested to Resurrection Catholic Church.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 23, 2021.