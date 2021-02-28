SKOKIE, Ill. - Gary L. Jensen, 75, of Skokie, Illinois, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
A celebration of life memorial will be planned for relatives and friends in Kearney at a later date.
A notice will be posted in the Kearney Hub or you may contact his daughter Kristi Briggs at [email protected]
for more information.
Gary was born Aug. 6, 1945, in Omaha and adopted six months later to his loving parents Lester and Thelma Jensen of Kearney. A letter written by Gary's father when he was a young boy says, "We are kind of proud of Gary! We are surely glad we adopted him. I don't know what we would do without him. He is really a nice-hearted kid and we love him very much."
Gary was raised in a Christian home with a strong work ethic and a big sister always looking out for him. He graduated from Kearney High School in 1963, and briefly went to Kearney State College before going into the Navy. He was a proud Navy veteran who was a singer in the Bluejacket Choir during boot camp and served on the USS Sylvania during Vietnam. Not to be outdone by his love for service to his country, was his love for Nebraska football.
He moved to Indiana in 1973 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University in 1978 and went on to work as a graphic artist, technical writer and consultant in various industries. After retiring, he volunteered by driving fellow veterans to doctor's appointments for more than eight years while living in Indiana.
Gary was well-known for his big heart, thoughtfulness and a great sense of humor. He will be missed by all those who knew him and love him. His daughter Kristi, whom he raised as a single father since she was 8 years old, had many heartfelt conversations before he died, and he promised her he'd leave the light on so that she too one day will find her way home. May he be in peace and rest in the arms of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Paz Jensen; his daughter, Kristi Jensen Briggs; and his "favorite" sister, Eudeanne (Peg) Bramson; along with several nieces and nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Thelma Jensen; and his infant daughter, Alicia Ann.
If you wish, you may honor Gary's memory by donating to the Disabled American Veterans organization at https://secure.dav.org/site/Donation2?df_id=18815&mfc_pref=T&18815.donation=form1
Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 28, 2021.