Kearney resident, 63KEARNEY - John "Gary" Morton, 63, of Kearney died Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home.Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date.Visitation with family will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research or Concrete Cares, in care of the family.Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.