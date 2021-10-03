Minden resident, 53

LINCOLN - Gary A. Remmenga, 53, of Minden died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi officiating. Nebraska Husker attire is preferred. The service will be livestreamed to the church's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Interment will follow services at Minden Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Gary Allen Remmenga was born Oct. 30, 1967, in Lexington to Keith and Bonnie (Schneider) Green. Gary was later adopted by Harold Remmenga.

On Jan. 21, 2012, he married Melanie Eckhardt.

Survivors include his wife, Melanie Remmenga; sons, Nic Pearson and Carlie Remmenga; daughter, Brittney Remmenga; mother, Bonnie Remmenga; stepfather, Harold Remmenga; brothers, Denny Remmenga and Jeff Remmenga; sister, Misti Remmenga-Loughran; stepsister, Pam Crawford; and one granddaughter.



Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 3, 2021.