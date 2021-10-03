Minden resident, 53 LINCOLN - Gary A. Remmenga, 53, of Minden died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi officiating. Nebraska Husker attire is preferred. The service will be livestreamed to the church's Facebook and YouTube pages. Interment will follow services at Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Gary Allen Remmenga was born Oct. 30, 1967, in Lexington to Keith and Bonnie (Schneider) Green. Gary was later adopted by Harold Remmenga. On Jan. 21, 2012, he married Melanie Eckhardt. Survivors include his wife, Melanie Remmenga; sons, Nic Pearson and Carlie Remmenga; daughter, Brittney Remmenga; mother, Bonnie Remmenga; stepfather, Harold Remmenga; brothers, Denny Remmenga and Jeff Remmenga; sister, Misti Remmenga-Loughran; stepsister, Pam Crawford; and one granddaughter.
I always enjoyed seeing Gary's wonderful disposition & bright smile everytime he came into Mason's Supermarket. Great to visit with & shall be sorely missed.
My deepest condolences to all his family. Know you shall be in my prayers & thots throughout the next up-coming months. God's very richest blessings upon you all...
Roy Brand
October 6, 2021
Gary always had a big smile and a wonderful personality! I just ran into him last spring and had a really nice visit with him! He will be greatly missed.