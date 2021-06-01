KEARNEY - Gayle L. Miller, 85, of Kearney died Friday, May 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
A celebration of Gayle's life will be at Family of Christ Church, 1319 Fifth Ave., in Kearney at a later date.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Gayle Lavern Miller was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Broken Bow to Merle and Kathrine (Norbeck) Miller. He received his education in Gothenburg, graduating with the Class of 1954. Gayle proudly served two years in the U.S. Army before returning home.
On May 29, 1958, Gayle married Margie Mae Jensen in North Platte. The couple lived and farmed near Redfern Table north of Cozad. To this union two children were born in Callaway: Annette Sue and Douglas Lavern. They made their home in Grand Island to raise their children where Gayle operated a radiator repair service. Gayle and Margie then moved to Lincoln where Gayle worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for several years before moving to Valentine and later Kearney.
Gayle was an avid woodworker and enjoyed making toys that he donated to numerous children's organizations. He also loved to fish and spend time with his family. Gayle was a longtime Shriner.
Survivors include his daughter Annette Miller and her husband Michael Wescott of Kearney; son Douglas Miller and his wife Rachel of Tucson, Arizona; five grandchildren, Lexi Wescott, Michelle Wescott, Chad Wescott, Ila Miller and Luca Miller; sisters, Helen (Gary) Wilson and Elaine (Larry) Baker, all of Eckert, Colorado; brother Robert Miller of Mason City; along with many other relatives and many friends.
Gayle was preceded in death by his parents; wife Margie Miller; and his brother Gerald "Bud" Miller.
In lieu of memorials, the family requests that you donate to your favorite charity
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 1, 2021.