Gene Francis Waggoner
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
ALMA - Gene Francis Waggoner, 94, of Alma died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society-Colonial Villa in Alma.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the United Methodist Church in Alma with the Rev. Seong Lee officiating.

Interment will follow at the Alma Cemetery with military honors provided by the Fay Cady American Legion Post 118 in conjunction with the United States Army Funeral Honors Team.

The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook Page.

A visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday with family greeting 6-7:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Chruch in Alma.

Gene was born in Huntley on Oct. 28, 1926, to Budd and Bertha (Godeken) Waggoner.

On Aug. 12, 1956, Gene married Farrell Adle at the Methodist Church in Gothenburg.

Survivors include his wife Farrell; four children, Mike Waggoner of Castle Rock, Colorado, Rich Waggoner of Grand Island, Jodi Ehrke of Alma and Brad of Alma; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
