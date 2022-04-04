RIVERTON - George D. Jackson, 75, of Riverton died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home south of Riverton.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Crossgate Community Church in Franklin with the Rev. Kasey Loschen officiating.

Interment will be at the Riverton Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. with the family present on Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud and Thursday, 8 a.m. to service time at the church.

Williams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 4, 2022.