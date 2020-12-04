Menu
Georgene Marie Carskadon
ARAPAHOE - Georgene Marie Carskadon, 72, of Edison died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, from complications of late-stage dementia at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Arapahoe.
A viewing will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a memorial service will be in 2021.
Burial will be in Arapahoe Cemetery.
She was born in Lincoln on April 15, 1948, to Eldon and Marie Knecht.
On Oct. 11, 1968, she married Lee Carskadon in Lincoln.
Survivors include her husband, Ihling "Lee" Carskadon; son, David Carskadon of Edgewater, Maryland; brother, Kenneth Knecht of Omaha; and two grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Wenburg Funeral Home
