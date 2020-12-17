Menu
Gerald Lee Bauman
FUNERAL HOME
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St
Cozad, NE
GOTHENBURG - Gerald Lee Bauman, 84, of Gothenburg died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg.
Due to the concerns and safety of others, a private service for family and close friends will be Tuesday at Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad. Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. MST Dec. 26 at Riverside Cemetery in Wauneta.
Jerry was born Oct. 11, 1936, in Gothenburg to Roy and Anna (Block) Bauman, the youngest of the four Bauman brothers. Jerry attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He returned to the family farm, working alongside two of his brothers and father.
Jerry met Jeralyn Hummel, a young widow with a small daughter, Mindy, and fell in love with both of them. They were married at St. Alban's in McCook on April 26, 1962.
On July 21, 1964, Mindy's biggest wish came true, a baby brother, Andrew Lee was born. Jerry left the family farm and started his own land-leveling construction company and spent 18 years working and raising their family in Gothenburg.
In 1978, they relocated to Enders eventually ending up in Santa Fe, New Mexico, falling in love with the "Land of Enchantment." They spent 15 happy years there until Jeralyn's death in 2000.
Jerry moved back to Cozad and later to Imperial. He married Mary Lou Swanson in December 2001. Eventually, the couple moved to Kearney where they were avid Storm Hockey fans. With a number of grandchildren in this blended family, the couple kept busy attending activities of the Youngs, Baumans and Swansons.
With Mary Lou's failing health resulting in a permanent move to a care facility, Jerry moved back to Cozad, residing at Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living. He loved the apartment he shared with his dog, Charlie, and the "independence with benefits": housekeeping, great meals, new (and old) friends, activities and a wonderful staff to see to his needs.
Due to lingering health issues that were taking longer than he wanted to resolve, he made the decision to move Dec. 7 to Hilltop Care Center in Gothenburg. His fervent prayers to go home were answered on Dec. 11.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Swanson of Kearney; daughter, Mindy (Marc) Young of Cozad; son, Andy (Karla) Bauman of Parker, Colorado; grandchildren, Dreu (Brynn) Young, Alyson Young (Harrison Racek), Conor Young and Alyse Bauman; great-grandchildren, Maddux Young and Eastyn Green; Mary Lou's sons, Owen (Claudette) Swanson of Imperial and Mark (Kristi) Swanson of Phillipsburg, Kansas; grandchildren, Danielle (Jason) Bonsack, CJ (Vanessa) Swanson, Michal (Angie) Swanson, Matt (Abbie) Swanson, Kyle Swanson and Katelyn Swanson (Clay Money); great-grandchildren, Judson, Delanie, Westin, Emersyn, Macon and Keller Bonsack, Cash and Maesa Swanson, Tenley and Raegen Swanson and Jackson Swanson; and Jerry's numerous beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeralyn; grandson, Logan Bauman; three brothers and their wives; and a sister-in-law and her husband.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests you instead honor your own loved ones with the gift of your time or by providing random acts of kindness toward others. The family will be making donations to Alzheimer's Research, Meadowlark Pointe and other favorite charities.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Service
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St, Cozad, NE
Dec
26
Inurnment
11:00a.m.
Riverside Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
Sorry to see that your Dad passed away. I always enjoyed visiting with your Dad when I was over to your house in Gothenburg. Lee and I send you and your family our prayers. Betty Hall
Betty Hall
Friend
December 18, 2020
We will love you and miss you always uncle Jerry. Heaven is such an amazing place. Say hi to everyone for me. I miss you all!!!
Chris Massin
Family
December 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.so sorry for your loss . Hugs
Merry Romero
Friend
December 16, 2020
Sending love and caring wishes to let you know we're holding you all in thoughts and prayers.
Linda & Jerry Beach
Family
December 16, 2020
So sorry of the loss of you Dad,Mindy and Andy. They were dear friends of my folks. Sending prayers your way. Jill Alexander Sowders
Jill Alexander Sowders
Friend
December 15, 2020
You’ll be missed!
Claudette Swanson
Family
December 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful friend.
Jerry and Freddie Tickle
Friend
December 14, 2020
