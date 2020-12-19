RAVENNA - Gerald Dorris, 87, of Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. The Rev. Melody Adams will officiate. Military funeral honors will be provided at the funeral home by the Kearney American Legion Post 52, the Kearney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 and the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.
Burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Arthur Cemetery in Arthur.
There will be no visitation.
--
Gerald was born on April 14, 1933, in Ogallala to Laurence and Alice (Shaw) Dorris. He attended Arthur County Schools where he participated in football and basketball and would later graduate with the class of 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953 and was sent to Fort Belvoir in Virginia for basic training and equipment repair school. He was later sent to the Central Depot at Fort Richardson in Alaska and finally to Fort Lewis in Washington where he was honorably discharged. After the Army, Gerald moved to Los Angeles where he worked for UPS for two years. He then enlisted into the U.S. Air Force where he served at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, Iceland and also ENT Air Force Base in Colorado until his honorable discharge in 1962.
He married Jacqueline Kinslow Tucker on Oct. 12, 1961. Gerald and Jackie lived in many different areas, including Oregon, Wyoming and Nebraska, as Gerald worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for John Deere, Allis Chalmers, Massey Ferguson and others. He would retire in 1989. Jackie passed away in 1997 and Gerald moved back to Nebraska to be closer to family.
He met and would later marry Helen J. Crow Hickenbottom on July 31, 1999, in Lemoyne. The couple would eventually make their home in Kearney. Gerald enjoyed fishing, traveling with Helen and collecting artifacts.
Survivors include his wife, Helen of Kearney; stepchildren and spouses, Jerry and Kathy Hickenbottom of Kearney, Dick and Joyce Hickenbottom of Holdrege and Sandra and Dick Remmenga of Kearney; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stan and Phyllis Dorris of Pueblo West, Colorado, Melvin and D'Ann Dorris of Geneseo, Kansas; sister, Orma Jean Hawkins of Bend, Oregon; sister-in-law, Ramona Dorris of Lemoyne; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Jacqueline; brother, Wilton Dorris; and brother-in-law, Don Hawkins.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 19, 2020.