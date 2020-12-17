RAVENNA - Gerald Dorris, 87, of Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. The Rev. Melody Adams will officiate.
Military funeral honors will be provided at the funeral home by the Kearney American Legion Post 52, the Kearney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 and the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday MST at Arthur Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 17, 2020.