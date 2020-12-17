Menu
Gerald Dorris
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
RAVENNA - Gerald Dorris, 87, of Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. The Rev. Melody Adams will officiate.
Military funeral honors will be provided at the funeral home by the Kearney American Legion Post 52, the Kearney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 and the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday MST at Arthur Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A P.O. Box 777, Kearney, NE
Dec
22
Burial
1:00p.m.
Arthur Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
My deepest sympathy Helen. We always had such a good time playing pitch
Marilyn Buttler
December 21, 2020
We will miss you Gerald, and God Bless Helen and her family.
The Harrington Kids: Maxine (Andy), Jeff (Julie), Rex (Lori), Kim (Greg) &
December 17, 2020
Gerald, a Lifetime Friend and like a Brother. Will remain in our hearts Forever.
MAX & Joyce HARRINGTON & Families
December 17, 2020
My deepest condolences for the family and Specially Helen. God Bless, May Gerald rest in peace.
Peggy Simmons
December 17, 2020
